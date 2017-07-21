Music from Princess Diana's faves Elton, Diana, Lionel & Celine on display in Buckingham Palace this summer

By Andrea Dresdale

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty ImagesElton John, Rod Stewart, Celine Dion and Diana Ross will all be playing the Palace this summer: Buckingham Palace, that is. Their music is part of a special commemorative exhibit paying tribute to the late Princess Diana.

According to the Times of London, the exhibit is located in the Music Room, one of the State Rooms you can visit as part of Buckingham Palace’s annual summer opening hours, which start Saturday and run through October 1. Diana’s sons, Harry and William, have chosen some of their mother’s personal items for a display marking the 20th anniversary of her death, and among the items is her collection of music cassettes.

The small suitcase includes cassettes like Elton John’s Greatest Hits (Volume Two) and Diana Ross’ Ultimate Collection, as well as Celine Dion‘s The Colour of My Love, and cassettes by George Michael, Rod Stewart, Lionel Richie, The Three Tenors and more.

Other items in the exhibit include Diana’s ballet shoes, a wooden trunk she took to boarding school, and her writing desk, decorated with photos of her sons and a silver Cartier calendar that was a gift from former President Ronald Reagan.

In life, Diana was a big fan of pop music, and even became friendly with some of her musical idols, especially Elton. His tribute to her, “Candle in the Wind ’97,” is among the best-selling songs of all time.

