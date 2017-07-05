Muse playing benefit show with fan-requested set list

By Music News Group

Credit: Danny ClinchMuse has announced an intimate show in London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire concert venue August 19 to support The Passage, a charity aiding the homeless of the English capital. For the concert, the rock trio will be playing a set list based on fan votes.

If you get a ticket, you can submit a list of your 10 favorite Muse tracks. The band will then tally the votes from all submitted lists to curate a set list for the show.

For ticket info, visit Muse.mu.

Muse has spent their summer so far touring North America with Thirty Seconds to Mars. That outing will resume July 18 in Toronto.

