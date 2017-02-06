Muse Announces Summer Tour with Thirty Seconds to Mars

By Music News Group

Credit: Danny ClinchDramatic rock bands unite! Muse and Thirty Seconds to Mars will hit the road together on a North American tour this summer, starting May 20 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The trek, which also features additional support from PVRIS, will conclude September 20 in Salt Lake City. Visit Muse.mu for ticket info.

Muse and Thirty Seconds to Mars will also be making the rounds together on the summer festival circuit: both bands will be playing the Bunbury festival in Cincinnati and Firefly in Dover, Delaware.

Here are Muse’s headlining tour dates with Thirty Seconds to Mars:

5/20 — West Palm Beach, FL, Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

5/21 — Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/3 — Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

6/6 — Atlanta, GA, Lakewood Amphitheatre

6/8 — New Orleans, LA, Bold Sphere at Champions Square

6/10 — Austin, TX, austin360 Amphitheater

6/12 — Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theater

6/13 — St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/15 — Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

7/18 — Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

7/22 — Wantagh, NY, Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

8/1 — Burgettstown, PA, KeyBank Pavilion

9/15 — San Francisco, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/18 — Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/20 — Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre

