Mumford & Sons have finished "a really good chunk" of their next album

ABC/Randy HolmesMumford & Sons are currently working on their new album, and the band tells NME that they’ve already finished six songs for the record.

“I feel like we’ve got a really good chunk of the record done, although there’s still a lot more to do,” says multi-instrumentalist Winston Marshall. “If you’re going to write an album of 10 songs, our attitude is that you need to write 30 and choose 10…good ones.”

“We could probably put out a not-so-good album right now,” he adds. “But it’s better to wait and put out a great one.”

The new album will be the follow-up to 2015’s Wilder Mind, a controversial record that found Mumford & Sons ditching their signature banjos for a more electric sound. The band stands by the sonic shift, though they feel they could’ve handled speaking to the press about the new sound better.

“If there’s any regret, I think it’s that between us and the people we spoke to in the media, the album became more of a statement than it needed to be,” says keyboardist Ben Lovett. “I think the music should have done the talking, rather than us — letting musicians talk can be dangerous sometimes.”

