"Mr. Robot"'s Rami Malek confirmed to star in Freddie Mercury biopic, "X-Men"'s Bryan Singer to direct

Neal Preston; ABC/Randy HolmesQueen has confirmed that Mr. Robot star Rami Malek has been cast in the lead role of the long-in-the-works Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and that Bryan Singer, director and writer of most of the X-Men films, will be directing the film.

According to a post on the band’s official website, pre-production on the flick will begin next week in the U.K., while principal filming is expected to start in and around London as early as the middle of September.

Regarding Malek’s casting as Mercury, founding Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor say in a joint statement, “Rami has great presence and he’s utterly dedicated to the project. He’s completely living and breathing Freddie already, which is wonderful.”

In addition, the Queen Online message maintains that Singer, who also directed The Usual Suspects, “is a director with extraordinary imagination and style.” The message adds that Singer is a “perfect choice to recreate the fabulous Queen years [that] brought us such unforgettable moments as Live Aid, which we can reveal will be faithfully recreated for a key sequence the film.”

The post also reports that fans can get updates and exclusive news about Bohemian Rhapsody at Queen Online and at the band’s official Facebook page. The names of the actors who will portray May, Taylor and bassist John Deacon will be revealed soon. The message also hints that some lucky fans will have the opportunity to appear in the movie.

Singer teased his and Malek’s involvement in the Mercury biopic back in November 2016, in a post on the director’s Instagram account.

