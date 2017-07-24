Motörhead going "Under Cöver" with rocking covers compilation due out in September

By Music News Group

Motörhead MusicA new album collecting a variety of cover tunes Motörhead recorded over the last few decades will be released September 1.

Under Cöver features the late Lemmy Kilmister and his band’s renditions of rock classics like The Rolling Stones‘ “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Sympathy for the Devil,” Judas Priest‘s “Breaking the Law,” Sex Pistols‘ “God Save the Queen,” Ted Nugent‘s “Cat Scratch Fever,” and The Ramones‘ “Rockaway Beach.”

The album also includes a previously unreleased version of the David Bowie classic “Heroes” that was recorded in 2015 during sessions for Motörhead’s final studio album, Bad Magic.

“It’s such a great Bowie song, one of his best, and I could only see great things coming out of it from us, and so it proved to be,” says Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell, “and Lemmy ended up loving our version.”

Adds drummer Mikkey Dee, “[Lemmy] was very, very proud of it, not only because it turned out so well but because it was fun! Which is what projects like this should be — fun!”

Another song on Under Cöver is Motörhead’s Grammy-winning rendition of Metallica‘s “Whiplash,” which was awarded the Best Metal Performance trophy in 2005.

The album will be available on CD, 180-gram vinyl LP, digital formats, and as a super deluxe box set featuring the CD, the LP, a replica VIP guest pass and a patch.

Here’s the full track list for Under Cöver:

“Breaking the Law” (2008)

“God Save the Queen” (2000)

“Heroes” (2015)

“Starstruck” (2014)

“Cat Scratch Fever” (1992)

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” (2001)

“Sympathy for the Devil” (2015)

“Hellraiser” (1992)

“Rockaway Beach” (2002)

“Shoot ‘Em Down” (2001)

“Whiplash” (2005)

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News