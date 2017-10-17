Morrissey sings from a wheelchair in "Spent the Day in Bed" video

By Music News Group

BMGMorrissey has premiered the video for “Spent the Day in Bed,” the lead single from his forthcoming album, Low in High School.

The clip stars English pro soccer player Joey Barton, who pushes Morrissey around in a wheelchair as he sings the political tune. You can watch the video now on YouTube.

Low in High School will be released November 17. Morrissey will kick off a North American tour in support of the album October 31 in Portland, Oregon — provided, of course, that the singer doesn’t cancel.

