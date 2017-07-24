More women claim Usher infected them with an STD

By Music News Group

ABC/Fred WatkinsIt appears that Usher could have a major STD scandal on his hands.

Attorney Lisa Bloom claims three women have reached out to her for legal help against the R&B singer, and alleges he may have infected them with the herpes virus.

Last week, legal documents from 2012, obtained by Radar Online, revealed tha Usher allegedly gave a woman herpes after failing to tell her he had the disease, and he paid the woman $1.1 million after she sued him.

Over the weekend, Bloom tweeted, “How much unprotected sex did Usher have after his herpes diagnosis? Women are reaching out to me. How dare he endanger women’s health?”

She continues, “It’s also a violation of criminal law in many states to have unprotected sex without disclosure of your STD. As it should be.”

“I said the same about Charlie Sheen and represented a woman who has a similar claim against him. Protecting women’s health is important,” Bloom added.

Lisa Bloom is a prominent attorney who’s represented a number of celebrities, including comedian Kathy Griffin and The O.C. actress Mischa Barton. She’s and currently Blac Chyna in her ongoing troubles with Rob Kardashian.

When news of Usher’s 2012 scandal came to light last week, he began to trend on social media, though he has yet to respond publicly respond.

However, Usher’s ex-wife, Tameka Foster took to Instagram to let everyone know that the alleged lawsuit has “NOTHING” to do with her and that she’s in optimal health, other than needing eyeglasses and dealing with a bum knee.

Usher and Tameka divorced in 2009. They share two sons: Usher Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond.

Usher married music executive Grace Miguel in 2015.

