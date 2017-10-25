Monica makes her kids a priority on The Great Xscape Tour

By Music News Group

Monica: Paras Griffin/Getty ImagesMonica is joining Tamar Braxton as opening acts for The Great Xscape Tour, and she’s making sure she spends as much at time as possible with her three kids while she does it.

“Me being away from my children too long is non-negotiable,” she tells People. “It’s not an option, and anytime I work, I make that clear up front.”

The 36-year-old singer lets her manager, promoter, and publicist know not to ask her to sacrifice her time being a mother. “I won’t not see my children — nothing is that important to me,” she says.

Monica flies home between shows to spend time with her family, as well as bringing her kids on tour with her on weekends.

“So if it means that on Fridays when school lets out my mom flies [my kids] into where we are and they catch three shows and fly back,” she says.

Monica’s three children are following her footsteps into the music business. Four-year-old Laiyah sings and dances, 9½-year-old Romelo is an aspiring rapper and actor, and 12-year-old Rocko is producing his own music.

The Great Xscape Tour includes 22 dates, kicking off November 22 in Richmond, Virginia, and wrapping up January 6 in Los Angeles,

Source:: Music News