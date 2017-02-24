MisterWives to "Connect the Dots" on new album

By Music News Group

Republic Records/Photo FinishMisterWives have announced the details of their next album. The sophomore effort from the band is called Connect the Dots, and will be released May 19.

Connect the Dots arrives two years after the release of MisterWives’ debut album, 2015’s Our Own House, which features the single “Reflections.”

Last week, MisterWives shared the lead single from Connect the Dots, called “Machine.”

MisterWives will be opening for Panic! at the Disco on their massive North American arena tour, which kicks off tonight in Uncasville, Connecticut.

