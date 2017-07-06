Miranda Lambert opens up about her love life in "Cosmopolitan"'s country issue

By Music News Group

Photo Credit: Ben WattsMiranda Lambert opens up to Cosmopolitan about her love life, in the magazine’s first-ever country issue.

In the “Cosmo Quiz,” Miranda reveals boyfriend Anderson East is the first person she calls when she’s on the verge of a meltdown. As for the one thing she knows about love, she goes on to say “It’s big and it’s worth it.”

On the professional side, The Weight of These Wings singer says her proudest moment came singing for Merle Haggard and Kris Kristofferson at The Kennedy Center Honors. If she could have dinner with anyone, she’d pick Elvis Presley, and the two would “eat chicken fried steak and drink a lot.”

The new issue of Cosmopolitan with Miranda on the cover comes out July 11. This isn’t her first time to be front and center on the magazine either. She previously appeared on the January 2016 cover as well.

