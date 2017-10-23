Minnie Riperton's 70th birthday celebrated with reissue of 1974 "Perfect Angel" album

UMe Minnie Riperton‘s 1974 Perfect Angel album, produced by Stevie Wonder, is being reissued to celebrate what would have been the late singer’s 70th birthday.

The album, including Minnie’s signature number one single, “Lovin’ You,” will be released on December 1. Riperton would have turned 70 on November 8. She passed away in 1979 at the age of 31 from breast cancer. Her daughter, Maya Rudolph, rose to fame on Saturday Night Live.

“Minnie was my dear friend,” says Wonder in a statement. “She was an extraordinary, vibrant person with an extra-special voice. I was a big fan of hers before we met and it was my honor to produce the album with Minnie and her husband Richard.”

Stevie adds, “Minnie had a positive energy that radiated throughout these sessions and throughout the rest of her life. When Minnie lived, she lived. She continues to live through this release.”

Perfect Angel: Deluxe Edition will be released as a 2-CD set, with 11 bonus tracks, including a duet version of “Take A Little Trip” with Wonder.