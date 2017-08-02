Miley Cyrus says she wrote a song in a dream

By Music News Group

Ellen Von UnwerthMiley Cyrus can write songs in her sleep. No, seriously.

The singer tells Cosmopolitan magazine that she actually wrote a new song for her album in a dream.

“I dreamt my sis Noah and I were in my car on the way to the movie, a song came on the radio and it was Noah’s FAVORITE song!” Miley recalls. “She said everyone was loving it…it’s a ‘smash,’ then I said “I wish I wrote it.’ I woke up… and DID!” No word on what that song is.

Miley’s known for getting inspiration in unusual places. She previously said she wrote a current hit “Malibu” in a car on her way to The Voice.

Miley not only tells the mag about her song inspiration, but her fashion inspiration as well. She jokes that the best thing about having country star Dolly Parton as a godmother is “having access to her closet.”

She says her favorite fashion moment was wearing Versace at the 2015 VMAs, and admits her least favorite outfit choice was “pretty much 2008-2013.”

The September issue of Cosmopolitan hits stands August 8.

