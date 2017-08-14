Miley Cyrus apologizes for last-minute Teen Choice Awards absence; announces new single

By Music News Group

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCMiley Cyrus received the Teen Choice Awards’ highest honor last night, but the singer wasn’t there to accept it.

In an Instagram post following the ceremony, Miley explained why she cancelled her appearance at the last minute. She started off by thanking fans for presenting her with The Ultimate Choice Award.

“I am beyond bummed I couldn’t make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor!” she writes. “I created an unrealistic schedule for myself which leads me to this announcement!”

The announcement is that her new single and music video, “Young Now,” will be dropping this Friday.

Miley continues: “I hope to always make people smile and shine light thru my work! I look forward to making music for the rest of my life and I’m thankful everyday for those who listen! I am sending so much love and peace into the world right now because THAT’S what we need most!”

Teen Choice Awards presenter Victoria Justice announced that Miley wouldn’t be attending the show, prompting a shocked and disappointed reaction from the crowd.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News