Mike Posner Gets Ready for "New Year's Rockin' Eve," Recalls His "Worst" New Year's Ever

Dick Clark Productions DigitalMike Posner is one of over a dozen artists who’ll be performing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest this Saturday night. It’s the second time he’s appeared on the show, and he says it’s one of his favorite TV gigs because the audience is so enthusiastic.

“A lot of times [when] you play on TV, there’s a studio audience and they’re a bunch of old people…they came to New York City on a bus together and they’re less than excited to see you,” he laughs. “And this one is so different; everyone is partying. It’s as crazy as our solo show, so we absolutely love playing it!”

This New Year’s Eve definitely will be more fun for Mike than the one he calls his worst New Year’s Eve ever: the night he traveled from Detroit to Canada to party at a club.

“I think I was 19…I could drink in Canada,” Mike tells ABC Radio. “And I remember wearing a very ugly Biggie-esque Coogi sweater.”

He laughs, “A bouncer in the club, he didn’t like me — probably because my sweater was just too amazing — and he kicked me out of the club!”

“There was such a difference between the inside of the club and outside of the club!” he continues. “Inside of the club: pretty girls everywhere, music playing…and then within one second — bam! — I’m in an ice cold tundra alley, there’s snow billowing down on my head…that was the worst New Year’s of my life so far!”

Other artists who’ll be performing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest this year include Mariah Carey, DNCE, Alessia Cara, John Legend, Fifth Harmony, Lukas Graham, Shawn Mendes and more. It kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC December 31.

