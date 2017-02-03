Migos Could Be Headed to #1 on "Billboard" Album Chart

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesMigos‘ continued popularity just might propel them to the #1 spot next week on the Billboard 200, for the first time, with their sophomore album titled Culture.

The group’s studio project, released on January 27, rack up 100,00 to 120,000in sales and equivalent streams by the end of this week, says the publication.

Their smash hit single “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, is currently #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100, ahead of Rae Sremmurd‘s “Black Beatles” at #6, The Weeknd‘s “Starboy” at #8 and Drake‘s “Fake Love” at #9.

