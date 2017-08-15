Midland prepares to serve their debut album "On the Rocks"

By Music News Group

BMLGConsidering that Midland‘s debut single is called “Drinkin’ Problem,” it only seems natural they should call their first album On the Rocks.

“We’ve poured our hearts and our souls into writing and making these songs and are extremely proud of what we’ve been about to create,” lead singer Mark Wystrach says.

“On the Rocks is a confluence of our musical tastes and our reverence for classic country,” the trio’s Cameron Duddy adds.

On the cover, the three sport brightly colored suits embellished with rhinestones and western art, in the style made famous by designers Nudie and Manuel.

“This record is truly a nod to the time period we are influenced by and is an effort to bring that sound and that pageantry back to the forefront,” Jess Carson says of their style.

The three had a hand in writing all of the project’s 13 tracks, including their breakout hit, which has just been certified gold. Look for Midland to perform “Drinkin’ Problem” Wednesday, when they make their late-night debut on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Here’s the complete track listing for On the Rocks, which comes out September 22:

“Lonely for You Only”

“Make a Little”

“Drinkin’ Problem”

“At Least You Cried”

“Burn Out”

“Out of Sight”

“More Than a Fever”

“Check Cashin’ Country”

“Nothin’ New Under the Neon”

“This Old Heart”

“Altitude Adjustment”

“Electric Rodeo”

“Somewhere on the Wind”

