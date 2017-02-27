Mick Jagger says he's working on songs for next Rolling Stones album

By Music News Group

Credit: Claude GassianAround the time The Rolling Stones‘ recent blues covers album, Blue & Lonesome, was released this past December, the band members revealed that they also were working on a record of original tunes. Now, frontman Mick Jagger says that things are moving forward with the latter project.

Speaking with Showbiz411.com‘s Roger Friedman at Vanity Fair‘s pre-Oscars party a few days ago, Jagger revealed, “I’m working on new songs now.” Mick attended the bash with three of his children.

Blue & Lonesome debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 in December. The album includes songs previously recorded by such influential blues artists as Jimmy Reed, Willie Dixon, Eddie Taylor and Howlin’ Wolf, and features Eric Clapton on guest guitar on two tracks.

The Rolling Stones haven’t announced any official touring plans for 2017, although their expansive Exhibitionism memorabilia exhibit, which will be on display at New York City’s Industria gallery until March 12, will re-open at Chicago’s Navy Pier on April 15.

