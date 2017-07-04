Michelle Branch and The Black Keys' Patrick Carney are engaged

By Music News Group

C Flanigan/Getty ImagesCongratulations are in order for Michelle Branch and her boyfriend Patrick Carney, who are now engaged. The Black Keys drummer popped the question during the pop singer’s 34th birthday celebration on Sunday.

In an Instagram post Monday, Branch shared a picture of her engagement ring. “Right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for,” she wrote in the caption.

Branch and Carney first met in 2015, and started dating while he was producing her new album Hopeless Romantic, which was released this past April. Carney is playing in Branch’s band throughout the summer in support of the album.

Branch was previously married once before, while this will be Carney’s third marriage.

