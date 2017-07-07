Metallica's "Hardwired...to Self-Destruct" racks up sales of one million copies

By Music News Group

Blackened Recordings Metallica‘s new album Hardwired…to Self-Destruct has surpassed sales of one million copies in the U.S. According to Billboard, the record, which was released November, reached the milestone this week after selling 4,000 copies during the latest tracking frame.

While Hardwired just reached the one-million sales mark, the album was actually certified platinum in April. That’s because the RIAA last year announced that on-demand audio and video streaming, and not just sales, would be counted as part of its gold and platinum certification process.

Hardwired becomes the 12th Metallica release to sell at least one million copies since Nielsen Music began tracking sales in 1991. The other 11 discs include the band’s previous nine studio albums, their 1998 covers collection Garbage Inc. and the 1999 live album S&M.

Metallica is currently on a North American stadium tour in support of Hardwired…to Self-Destruct.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.