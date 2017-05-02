Metallica to live stream "Now That We're Live" rehearsal special

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesMetallica will be offering a preview of its upcoming WorldWired North American stadium tour with a live rehearsal special, which will stream online via Facebook Live next Tuesday, May 9, at 9 p.m. ET.

The Now That We’re Live special — named after Metallica’s current single, “Now That We’re Dead” — will find the metal legends playing four full songs from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, where they’ll kick off their tour on May 10.

“We are psyched to share some of our rehearsals and final pre-production run-through with our friends around the world,” says drummer Lars Ulrich in a statement. “We hope you’ll come hang with us as we fire up the engines for the North American summer run.”

If you’re a member of Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club, you can enter to win tickets to see the rehearsal special live and in person.

Metallica will be touring in support of their new album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct.

