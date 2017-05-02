Metallica releasing "Live at Webster Hall" live album on vinyl

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesPrior to the release of their new album Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, Metallica played a batch of very intimate shows, including one at Webster Hall in New York City. Chances are you missed the NYC concert, but have no fear: the band is releasing the audio from the show on vinyl.

Live at Webster Hall will be released on May 5 through Metallica.com. You’ll also be able to purchase the three-LP collection in person at select cities during Metallica’s upcoming North American stadium tour, which kicks off May 10 in Baltimore.

In related news, popular YouTube musician Rob Scallon is celebrating the month of May — or May-tallica to some people — by covering the band with his signature unique style. First up, he’s released a video of himself covering “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” using bells exclusively.

Here is the Live at Webster Hall track list:

“Breadfan”

“Holier Than Thou”

“Battery”

“Harvester of Sorrow”

“Fade to Black”

“Moth into Flame”

“Sad but True”

“Orion”

“One”

“Master of Puppets”

“For Whom the Bell Tolls”

“Enter Sandman”

“Encore Jam”

“Whiskey in the Jar”

“Hardwired”

“Seek & Destroy”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News