Metallica leads mid-year rock album sales with "Hardwired...to Self-Destruct"

By Music News Group

Blackened Recordings Metallica owns the best-selling rock album of 2017 with the band’s latest effort, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct. According to the Nielsen Music mid-year charts, published by Billboard, Hardwired grabbed the top spot after moving 540,000 equvialent album.

Also among 2017’s top-selling rock albums are Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 soundtrack, featuring songs by Electric Light Orchestra, Fleetwood Mac, George Harrison and Cheap Trick, which is at #3 after notching 353,000 equivalent album sales; the Suicide Squad soundtrack, including tunes by Creedence Clearwater Revival and War, at #5 with 303,000 equivalent sales; and The Beatles‘ Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club, which was reissued in May in celebration of its 50th anniversay, at #9 with 233,000.

The Nielsen Music mid-year charts measured sales between December 30, 2016 and June 29, 2017.

Source:: Music News