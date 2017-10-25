Metallica, Dave Matthews Band, G-Eazy to play Northern California fire relief benefit concert

By ABC News Radio

L-R: James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica; Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesMetallica, Dave Matthews Band and rapper G-Eazy are banding together to help rebuild Northern California communities in the wake of the recent wildfires there, the deadliest in recorded state history.

All three will perform a benefit concert Thursday, November 9 at San Francisco’s AT&T Park. Dubbed Band Together Bay Area, the show will raise money for the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund, which “supports low-income, vulnerable communities impacted by the crisis,” according to its website.

Metallica’s posted a YouTube video with all four members making a direct appeal to help out. Both they, and Tipping Point, emphasize that 100% of all donations will go to help those who need help the most. What’s more, organizers say the show’s best seats will go to “first responders, volunteers, and others impacted by the fires.”

Forty-two people died in the wildfires, which also destroyed at least 84,000 homes and other structures and displaced over 100,000 people. Some 5,000 firefighters are still on the job, bringing the blazes under control.

Metallica, of course, has deep roots in the San Francisco Bay area, with the band based there for most of its career. G-Eazy’s also a Bay Area native.

Check out BandTogetherBayArea.org for more info on the show. You can make a donation at TippingPoint.org/relief.

