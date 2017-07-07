Meek Mill/Yo Gotti tour postponed

The two rappers were scheduled to hit the road for a month through August 8, however Billboard.com reports the tour has been postponed for “unspecified reasons.”

Several of the venues posted the news on Twitter, including House of Blues Boston, Michigan Lottery Amphitheater in Freedom Hill, WaMu Theater in Seattle, and Santander Area in Reading, PA. The messages read, “The Meek Mill & Yo Gotti Against All Odds tour has been postponed. New information will be shared as soon as possible.”

On Ticketmaster.com, dates for the concerts are listed as “TBA,” so it is unclear when and if the tour will resume.

Mill just dropped his four-song Meekend Music II project on July 4, the sequel to his Meekend Music EP released in May. On June 29, Gotti was honored with his own day in his hometown, Memphis, Tennessee, where he received the key to the city.

