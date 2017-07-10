Meek Mill's "Wins & Losses" album arrives July 21

Maybach Music Group/Atlantic RecordsMeek Mill’s new album Wins & Losses will be released July 21.

The follow-up to his 2015 release Dreams Worth More Than Money will be available for pre-order on July 14.

“Wins & Losses is my new album and I’m just breaking down the wins & losses of my life,” Mill says. “It’s all about what molded me into being Meek Mill today and the trials and tribulations of my life that made me bigger and better.”

The Philly rapper teased an upcoming short film with an emotional trailer directed by Spike Jordan, featuring the birth of a baby, a church sermon, and a drive-by shooting.

He also revealed the album cover work on Instagram with the caption, “WINS AND LOSSES!!! 7/21 MY 3rd ‘really 4th’ STUDIO ALBUM!!! Let’s get it.”

Wins & Losses is being released just 17 days after Mills dropped his Meekend Music II EP on July 4. It was the sequel to his Meekend Music EP, which arrived in May.

Mills also stars in the debut episode of BET’s new docu-series, On Tour With, which premieres Tuesday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET. The hour-long show follows the 30-year old rapper as he preps for his sold out Meek Mill And Friends homecoming concert at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

