Matchbox 20 concert delayed after bees swarm venue

Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty ImagesDid you hear the buzz about the Matchbox 20 concert Thursday night? The band’s show in Tucson, Arizona was delayed due to a swarm of bees.

Apparently, thousands of bees infested the AVA Amphitheater before the concert began. Bee keepers were called the scene to clear the insects out.

Frontman Rob Thomas kept fans updated on Instagram. “Beekeeper has arrived!! Still trying to make this happen. Can’t make this up,” he wrote, alongside a photo of a bee keeper inside the venue.

The show ended up starting about an hour and 15 minutes late.

Rob posted another photo after the show, writing, “Thanx #Tucson for waiting around. SO glad we got the show to happen!”

