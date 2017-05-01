Mastodon's Brent Hinds proposes to girlfriend during Birmingham show

By Music News Group

Credit: Travis ShinnMastodon‘s show in Birmingham, Alabama last Friday received an extra helping of romance when guitarist Brent Hinds got engaged on stage at the end concert.

During the show’s encore, Hinds, who’s from Alabama, invited his girlfriend to the stage. He then got on one knee to pop the question in front of the whole crowd, and she immediately said “yes.” You can watch fan-filmed footage of the proposal now on YouTube.

Mastodon is currently on tour in support of their new album, Emperor of Sand.

Source:: Music News