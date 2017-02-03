Mastodon Takes a Poppy Turn on New Song, "Show Yourself"

By Music News Group

Credit: Travis ShinnMastodon explores their poppier side on “Show Yourself,” a new song from the band’s forthcoming album, Emperor of Sand. You can listen to the track now on YouTube.

“Show Yourself” is the second track Mastodon has shared from Emperor of Sand, following the single “Sultan’s Curse.” The album will be released on March 31.

Mastodon will be touring this spring in support of Emperor of Sand starting April 14 in Missoula, Montana.

