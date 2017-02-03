Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg to Star in New T-Mobile Ad During Super Bowl

By Music News Group

ABC/ Lou RoccoMartha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are headed to this year’s Super Bowl — just not on the football field.

The lifestyle guru and “Peaches N Cream” rapper will star in a T-Mobile commercial during the game, further solidifying their dream team status both in and out of the kitchen.

The duo is also expected to cook up more tasty treats in new episodes of their hit television show, Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, later this month.

Super Bowl 51 takes place Sunday night, live on Fox.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News