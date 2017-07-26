Mark your calendars: 2018 Essence Festival dates and advanced ticket information confirmed

By Music News Group

Courtesy of EssenceA little over a month has passed since this year’s Essence Festival, but dates for next’s year event have already been confirmed.

The 2018 Essence Festival will take place once again in New Orleans, Louisiana from July 5-July 8.

Even better, advanced tickets for the live event will go on sale August 10 at 10:00 am ET.

However, only a limited amount will be available to purchase starting that day.

Some 470,000 attendees at the 2017 Essence Festival were treated to a number of performances from the likes of John Legend, Solange, Chance the Rapper, Xscape, Chaka Khan, Diana Ross, Master P, and many other stars, along with addresses from notable figures such as Ava DuVernay and Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and appearances from the cast of Girls Trip and Netflix’s Dear White People.

For more information on next year’s festival, check out Essence.com.

