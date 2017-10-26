Mark Knopfler an "Accomplice" to Australian guitarist Tommy Emmanuel's upcoming duets album

By Music News Group

Brill/ullstein bild via Getty ImagesFounding Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler is among the many respected musicians who will be featured on Australian acoustic-guitar whiz Tommy Emmanuel‘s next studio album, Accomplice One.

Accomplice One features a variety of duets between Emmanuel and artists he knows, or artists who’ve inspired him. On the album, scheduled to be released on January 19, 2018, Knopfler pplays on a song titled “You Don’t Want to Get You One of Those,” which he also wrote.

Emmanuel points out that his duet with Knopfler was inspired by their mutual love of country music guitar great Chet Atkins.

“This song that Mark wrote captured Chet’s sense of humor so well and I had the time of my life in the studio with him conjuring ‘The Master’ as we laid it down,” Tommy recalls.

Among the many other contributors is ex-Jefferson Airplane guitarist Jorma Kaukonen, former Allman Brothers Band member Jack Pearson and frequent Jerry Garcia collaborator David Grisman. The record also includes a unique reworking of Jimi Hendrix‘s “Purple Haze” featuring Dobro master Jerry Douglas.

Emmanuel describes Accomplice One as “this great journey through so many of the worlds I’ve inhabited through the years.” He adds, “Playing with old friends, new friends, heroes, people I’ve been like an older brother to…and musically to jump around from bluegrass to jazz to blues to just pure songs, it’s like going to the world’s greatest buffet and picking out all my favorite meals.”

Knopfler recently announced that he’s working on a new solo album that’s expected to be finished by March of next year and, as previously reported, his old band Dire Straits is among the nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Here’s the full track list for Accomplice One:

“Deep River Blues” — with Jason Isbell

“Song and Dance Man” — featuring Ricky Skaggs

“Saturday Night Shuffle” — featuring Jorma Kaukonen & Pat Bergeson

“Wheelin’ and Dealin'” — featuring J.D. Simo & Charlie Cushman

“C-Jam Blues” — featuring David Grisman & Bryan Sutton

“(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” — featuring J.D. Simo

“Borderline” — featuring Amanda Shires

“You Don’t Want to Get You One of Those” — featuring Mark Knopfler

“Keepin’ It Reel” — featuring Clive Carroll

“Looking Forward to the Past” — featuring Rodney Crowell

“Purple Haze” — featuring Jerry Douglas

“Rachel’s Lullaby” — featuring Jake Shimabukuro

“Djangology” — featuring Frank Vignola & Vinny Raniolo

“Watson Blues” — featuring David Grisman & Bryan Sutton

“Tittle Tattle” — featuring Jack Pearson

“The Duke’s Message” — featuring Suzy Bogguss

