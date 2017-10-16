Marilyn Manson scores top 10 debut with "Heaven Upside Down"

By Music News Group

Loma Vista RecordingsMarilyn Manson has another top 10 album on his hands. The shock-rocker’s new effort Heaven Upside Down arrives at number eight on this week’s Billboard 200 with a total of 35,000 equivalent album units sold.

Heaven Upside Down gives Manson a total of eight top 10 albums on the Billboard 200. He’s also topped the chart twice: once with 1998’s Mechanical Animals and again with 2003’s The Golden Age of Grotesque.

Manson is currently recovering after a large gun-shaped prop fell on him during a show in New York City September 30. With his leg in a cast, the musician rescheduled his October tour dates for next January and February. He’s scheduled to return to the stage November 5 to play Ozzfest Meets Knotfest.

