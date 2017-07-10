Marilyn Manson schedules North American headlining tour

By Music News Group

Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagicMarilyn Manson will embark on a North American headlining tour this fall. The outing begins September 27 in Silver Spring, Maryland, and will wrap up October 27-28 with a two-night stand in Las Vegas.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 14 via MarilynManson.com.

In addition to the headlining dates, Manson will hit a number of festivals this fall, including Rock Allegiance, Houston Open Air and Aftershock.

Manson will be touring in support of his upcoming album Heaven Upside Down, which is due out later this year. Formerly titled Say10, Heaven Upside Down is Manson’s first album since 2015’s The Pale Emperor.

Here are Marilyn Manson’s fall headlining tour dates:

9/27 — Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring

9/29 — Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

9/30 — New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom

10/2 — Boston, MA, House of Blues

10/3 — Huntington, NY, The Paramount

10/5 — Toronto, ON, Rebel

10/8 — Columbus, OH, Express Live!

10/10 — Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre

10/11 — Milwaukee, WI, Eagles Ballroom

10/17 — Tulsa, OK, Brady Theater

10/19 — Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium

10/20 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

10/23 — Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

10/27 — Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues

10/28 — Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues

