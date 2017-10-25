Marilyn Manson cuts ties with bass player after rape allegation

By Music News Group

Kristina Kormilicyna/Kommersant via Getty ImagesMarilyn Manson has jettisoned bass player Twiggy Ramirez after the bass player’s former girlfriend, singer Jessicka Addams of the band Jack Off Jill, accused Ramirez, born Jeordie White, of raping her.

“I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson. He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well,” Manson tweeted Tuesday evening.

In an emotional Facebook post on Friday, Addams claimed White was physically and emotionally abusive to her during their relationship, adopted her signature look of thrift store dresses and makeup, and ultimately raped her.

Ramirez has not commented publicly on the allegations.

Manson released a statement Saturday to Pitchfork that read, “I knew Jessicka and Jeordie had a romantic relationship many years ago and I considered and still consider Jessicka to be a friend.”

Manson added, “I knew nothing about these allegations until very recently and am saddened by Jessicka’s obvious distress.”

