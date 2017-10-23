Marilyn Manson bass player Twiggy Ramirez accused of rape

By Music News Group

Renard Garr/Getty ImagesA former girlfriend is accusing Marilyn Manson bass player Twiggy Ramirez of rape.

In an emotional Facebook post on Friday, Jessicka Addams of the band Jack Off Jill, claims that the bass player, born Jeordie White, who also toured with Nine Inch Nails and A Perfect Circle, was physically and emotionally abusive to her during their relationship, adopted her signature look of thrift store dresses and makeup, and ultimately raped her.

In the Facebook post, Addams accuses White of forcing her “to the floor with his hand around my neck.”

She writes: “I said NO. I said NO. I said it so loud enough, that [her former roommate] Pete came rushing in from the other room to get him off of me. But I had been raped. I had been raped by somebody I thought I loved.”

Ramirez has not commented publicly on the allegations. However, Marilyn Manson released a statement Saturday to Pitchfork that read, “I knew Jessicka and Jeordie had a romantic relationship many years ago and I considered and still consider Jessicka to be a friend.”

Manson added, “I knew nothing about these allegations until very recently and am saddened by Jessicka’s obvious distress.”

