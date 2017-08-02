Mariah Carey jokingly advises Lionel Richie on possible "Idol" gig: “Don’t do it”

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesMariah Carey hasn’t exactly kept it a secret that she did not enjoy her time as a judge on American Idol. So how does she feel that her tour mate, Lionel Richie, is reportedly being courted for ABC’s Idol reboot?

The singer was asked by Entertainment Tonight whether she had any advice for Lionel.

“I would say, don’t do it,” she said. “No, I’m only kidding. If he wants to do it, that’ll be great. I think he would be really good at it.”

She continued, “Yeah, they just were trying to foil me when I went on there. So, you know, that’s the only reason why I say that [to Richie].”

Mariah has faith that Katy Perry, the only judge confirmed so far, will do a good job.

“She’ll be good too,” Mariah said. “They both will be good.”

Mariah once described her brief time on Idol‘s season 12 as the “worst experience” of her life. She infamously clashed with fellow judge Nicki Minaj.

