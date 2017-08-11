Maren Morris is "Unapologetically" a Kelsea Ballerini fan

Black River EntertainmentAfter a week of revealing the track titles on her sophomore album via Foursquare Swarm, Kelsea Ballerini is giving fans an even bigger preview of Unapologetically.
If you pre-order the 12-track project — which won’t be out until November 3 — you can instantly download both the lead single, “Legends,” and the title track now.
You can count Maren Morris among the folks who’ve already made that happen.
“This song is #Unapologetically catchy as f***,” she tweeted shortly after the tune went live.
“I was all ‘I could use a love song’ and then this happened,” Kelsea replied, referencing Maren’s current top-20 hit.
Here’s the complete track listing for Unapologetically:
“Graveyard”
“Miss Me More”
“Get Over Yourself”
“Roses”
“Machine Heart”
“In Between”
“High School”
“End of the World”
“I Hate Love Songs”
“Unapologetically”
“Music”
“Legends”
