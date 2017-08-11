Maren Morris is "Unapologetically" a Kelsea Ballerini fan

By Music News Group

Black River EntertainmentAfter a week of revealing the track titles on her sophomore album via Foursquare Swarm, Kelsea Ballerini is giving fans an even bigger preview of Unapologetically.

If you pre-order the 12-track project — which won’t be out until November 3 — you can instantly download both the lead single, “Legends,” and the title track now.

You can count Maren Morris among the folks who’ve already made that happen.

“This song is #Unapologetically catchy as f***,” she tweeted shortly after the tune went live.

“I was all ‘I could use a love song’ and then this happened,” Kelsea replied, referencing Maren’s current top-20 hit.

Here’s the complete track listing for Unapologetically:

“Graveyard”

“Miss Me More”

“Get Over Yourself”

“Roses”

“Machine Heart”

“In Between”

“High School”

“End of the World”

“I Hate Love Songs”

“Unapologetically”

“Music”

“Legends”

