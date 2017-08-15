Making history: Cardi B's debut single breaks into Billboard Hot 100 top 10

By Music News Group

Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BETFormer Love & Hip Hop: New York reality star Cardi B not only has one of the hottest jams of the summer, she’s made history on the Billboard Hot 100.

The rising star’s debut single, “Bodak Yellow,” is currently #8 on the chart, up from number 14 last week.

With this achievement, Cardi is now the first female rapper since Iggy Azealea, with her song “Fancy” in 2014, to have a debut track break through as a top-ten entry on Billboard‘s Hot 100, says Vibe.

In addition, the publication reports “Bodak Yellow” is also the highest-charting single by a female MC since Nicki’s Minaj‘s “Anaconda,” which debuted in 2014 and was nominated for the Best Rap Song Grammy the following year.

Cardi was nominated for two BET Awards this year: one for Best New Artist and another for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

She lost the awards to Chance the Rapper and Beyoncé, respectively.

Source:: Music News