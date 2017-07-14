Madonna letter trashing Whitney Houston and Sharon Stone to be auctioned

By Music News Group

Paul Morigi/WireImageThe Material Girl apparently had no love for Whitney Houston.

The New York Post reports that a letter Madonna wrote back in the early ‘90s, to a person only identified as “J,” reveals that the singer considered Whitney Houston and Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone to be “horribly mediocre.”

The note says, “It’s so unequivocally frustrating to read that Whitney Houston has the music career I wish I had and Sharon Stone has the film career I’ll never have. Not because I want to be these women — because I’d rather die, but they’re so horribly mediocre and they’re always being held up as paragons of virtue or some sort of measuring stick to humiliate me.”

Darlene Lutz, Madonna’s former art curator, provided an online auction site with the letter, which is expected to land $3,000 to $5,000 when it goes live next week.

Madonna sued Lutz in 2005 for breach of contract.

