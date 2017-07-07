Macklemore surprises grandma for her 100th birthday in feel-good “Glorious” video

By Music News Group

ABC/Lou RoccoMacklemore throws his grandmother the most epic 100th birthday party ever in his music video for “Glorious,” featuring Skylar Grey.

The rapper starts the video by surprising his Grandma Helen at her California home. “Today we’re going to do whatever you want to do,” he tells her. To which she replies, “Anything? God, I want to do it all!”

The two proceed to go on an all-day adventure that includes egging a neighbor’s house, singing karaoke, cruising in a convertible, playing arcade games and visiting a thrift shop — a nod to Macklemore’s 2012 hit.

When he brings her home, all of her friends are waiting to surprise her. He even hires a male stripper to entertain the old ladies!

The video ends with Macklemore and Grandma Helen sitting on a dock and watching the sun set together.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.





Source:: Music News