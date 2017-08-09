Luke James, Elijah Kelley, and Evan Ross to appear on "Star"'s second season

By Music News Group

L-R: Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny and Brittany O’Grady of “Star”; Tommy Garcia/FOXLee Daniels is turning up the heat in the second season of his FOX musical drama, Star.

At the Television Critics Association press tour Tuesday in Beverly Hills, Daniels confirmed his earlier post on Instagram which teased that singer Luke James and actors Elijah Kelley and Evan Ross were set to appear on the upcoming season of Star.

While Daniels didn’t disclose Kelley and Ross’ roles in the new season, he did reveal that James’ character will be in a love triangle with two of the Star girls.

James, who was recently featured in an episode of Insecure as Issa Rae‘s date, starred alongside Kelley in BET’s The New Edition Story.

Ross, meanwhile, is best known for his role as Messalla in The Hunger Games franchise.

As previously noted, the premiere episode of Star will be a crossover event with Empire.

Star returns Wednesday, September 27 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

