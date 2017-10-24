Luke Bryan started with some "Good Directions," and they brought him right back to win one of NSAI's biggest awards

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LA Monday night in Nashville, Luke Bryan took home the coveted Songwriter/Artist of the Year prize at the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Music City Center.

The four-time Entertainer of the Year says the award is special to him, because he found his first success penning the #1, “Good Directions,” for Billy Currington in 2006.

“At the heart of it all, this whole thing started with me being a songwriter that showed up every day to Music Row,” Luke explains, “that put in the time, that wrote three songs a day for this many years, and was in the trenches demo-ing ’em and trying to get ’em cut.”

The honor from Nashville Songwriters Association International brings Luke full circle, in many ways.

“Early in my songwriting endeavors… for ‘Good Directions’ I won Top Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written,” he remembers. “And I guess now, years into my career, having never won one since then, I understand it’s such an important award. It’s an important night and it’s such a hard room to get recognized in, because of all the talent.”

Luke’s nominated for Entertainer of the Year at next month’s CMA Awards, which air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena November 8 on ABC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News