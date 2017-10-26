Luke Bryan debuts "Light It Up" video, dates for first leg of What Makes You Country tour

Capitol NashvilleThere’s lots of Luke Bryan news this morning. First, he’s premiered the video for his new single, “Light It Up.” Second, he’s announced the first leg of his 2018 What Makes You Country tour.

The video for “Light It Up” stars Jimmy Butler of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a country fan who’s been Luke’s guests at several concerts. In the clip, Jimmy comes off the court after a game and looks to see if his girl has texted him — they’d had a fight earlier. As he’s swarmed by reporters and fans, all he can do is think about his girl. We see flashes of her, with her phone on the floor in front of her, smashed — but Jimmy doesn’t know that.

Jimmy goes home and to bed, but continues to check his phone. He’s so upset that he gets up, goes to an empty gym and shoots baskets for a while. When he returns, he sees his girl’s smashed phone, along with her purse, on the table: she’s safe and sound in bed.

As for the tour, it gets underway February 16 in Springfield, M.O. at the JQH Arena and runs through fall of next year, though the entire itinerary hasn’t yet been announced. Luke’s guests for this first leg are Kip Moore and The Cadillac Three.

Ellen DeGeneres is giving away tickets for the tour, so visit EllenTube.com for your chance to win. Citi cardmembers can buy tickets starting November 1; the general public can grab them November 3.

Here are Luke’s initial tour dates:

2/16 — Springfield, MO, JQH Arena

2/17 — Evansville, IN, Ford Center

2/18 — Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

2/22 — State College, PA, Bryce Jordan Center

2/23 — Atlantic City, NJ, Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

2/24 — Charlottesville, VA, John Paul Jones Arena

