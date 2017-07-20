Luis Fonsi: If "Despacito" wins Song of the Summer crown, it'll be "icing on the cake"

“It’s just been amazing that the song came out…and we’re already talking about being the Song of the Summer,” Luis tells ABC Radio. “If that happens, the song will really be playing in high rotation for seven to eight months non-stop! And nowadays, with so much music and so much going on, and so many amazing artists releasing albums, it’s an honor to sort of have that slot.”

The Song of the Summer chart keeps track of which songs do the best between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and the one that does is named the official 2017 Song of the Summer. Luis says the success of “Despacito” is already so amazing that at this point, anything else is just a bonus.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen,” he tells ABC Radio. “I know that the song has been #1 for a buncha weeks and it’s still going strong, and I’m already so blessed and so happy with what’s happened, from now on it’s just icing on the cake.”

Luis will launch a North American headlining tour in September. He says that, like, “Despacito,” his next single also will be a collaboration with a well-known artist.

