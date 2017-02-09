Loverboy Debuts New Single as Free Download Online; Launches Video Contest

By Music News Group

Courtesy of LoverboyLoverboy is offering up a sweet pre-Valentine’s Day treat for their fans: The veteran Canadian pop-rockers have a brand-new single called “Stop the Rain” that they’ve made available as a free download at their official website. The track will officially premiere tomorrow, February 10, on all major streaming sites.

In addition, Loverboy has launched a contest giving fans the chance to create a video for the tune, with the producer of the winning clip receiving a black Fender Squire guitar signed by all the band’s members. Entries can be submitted via email to loverboymusicofficial@gmail.com and can be shared on Facebook while tagging Loverboy. The deadline for submissions is February 24. The band will chose the winning clip, which will become the official YouTube video for the song.

“Stop the Rain” is a melodic mid-tempo love ballad that was written by Loverboy keyboardist Doug Johnson, who says the song was inspired by living in Vancouver, Canada.

“The wet weather was the original inspiration, but on a deeper level it’s about perseverance and hope,” Johnson explains. “I hope it inspires some excellent contest entries.”

Frontman Mike Reno adds, jokingly, “Coming from a city like Vancouver, ‘stop the rain’ means…’stop the rain.'”

Loverboy has more than a dozen North American concerts on its 2017 itinerary, with more expected to be announced soon. Here are all of the band’s confirmed shows:

3/10 — Battle Creek, MI, Firekeepers Casino

3/17 — Hankinson, ND, Dakota Magic Casino

3/24 — Lincoln, CA, Thunder Valley Casino Resort

4/7 — Enoch, AB, Canada, River Cree Resort & Casino

4/8 — Lethbridge, AB, Canada, Enmax Centre

4/15 — Airway Heights, WA, Northern Quest Casino

4/28 — Columbia, MD, M3 Rock Festival

5/26 — Wendover, NV, Peppermill Concert Hall

5/28 — Henderson, NV, Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater

6/7 — St. Hyacinthe, QC, Canada, Center des Arts Juliette-Lassonde

6/8 — Sherbrooke, QC, Canada, Centre Culturel de l’Universite de Sherbrooke

7/26 — Goshen, IN, Elkhart County Fair

8/12 — Grand Forks, BC, Canada, CannaFest

8/19 — Medicine Hat, AB, Canada, Cars and Guitars

