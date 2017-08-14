"Love Me or Leave Me Alone": How LBT's Karen Fairchild twisted Dustin Lynch's... arm to make it a duet

By Music News Group

Broken BowIf you pre-order Dustin Lynch‘s new album, Current Mood, you’ll instantly be able to download his hits “Small Town Boy” and “Seein’ Red,” plus another new song with quite a colorful story.

The Tullahoma, Tennessee native can trace “Love Me or Leave Me Alone” back to last year’s Kill the Lights Tour with Luke Bryan and Little Big Town. Last week at the party introducing the new record in his hometown, he told the story of the first time he played it for his tour mates.

“We would get on Luke’s bus,” Dustin recalled. “He was working on his new album — which I heard yesterday on his bus in New Hampshire and it’s rockin’! — and Little Big Town was working on their new album. We’d get on Luke’s bus every couple weeks and be like, ‘Let’s play some demos!’”

He continues: “I played… this demo, and Karen Fairchild heard it and said, ‘Man, play that for me one more time.’ So I played it again and then they wanted it again, and I’m like, ‘This really cool. They actually dig the song…’”

That’s when the typically elegant, rather composed Fairchild really shocked him.

“Karen looked up and she goes, ‘I’m gonna cut off your balls if you don’t let me sing this with you on your album,’” Dustin said, as the crowd erupted in laughter.

He went on to recreate his reaction: “I would never even think to ask you to sing on my album… I’ve been idolizing you, Karen, since I was in high school. Like, I can’t believe that’s an offer, but yes ma’am!”

Sure enough, that’s Karen’s voice you’ll hear with Dustin on the track. You can check out “Love Me or Leave Me Alone” on YouTube, ahead of Current Mood‘s September 8 release.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News