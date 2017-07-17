Louisiana man Dylan Scott lands at #1 with "My Girl"

By Music News Group

CurbDylan Scott lands the first #1 of his career this week with the autobiographical single, “My Girl.”

“Growing up in Louisiana, I listened to country radio and dreamed of someday hearing myself on the top-40 countdown,” he recalls. “Not only was I fortunate enough to achieve that dream, but to reach #1 with a song that I wrote about my wife is beyond my wildest expectations.”

In addition to topping the charts, “My Girl” has also been certified gold. It’s one of sixteen tracks on the new edition of Dylan’s debut album, Dylan Scott Deluxe, which comes out August 4.

