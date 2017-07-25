Louis Tomlinson says it’s only a matter of time before One Direction reunites

ABC/Phil McCartenJust because the guys of One Direction are all finding solo success, doesn’t mean the band will never reunite. At least, that’s what Louis Tomlinson thinks.

During an interview with U.K.’s morning show Lorraine, Louis says returning to One Direction is a no-brainer.

“There is no question of if, I mean it’s a must,” he says. “It has to be, I’m sure we’re all on the same page there. It’s just too difficult for any of us to say [when].”

In the meantime, Louis is enjoying kicking off his solo career with the Bebe Rexha collab “Back to You.” And he says he’s proudly following his band mates’ careers as well.

“The feeling that I get — it’s like I feel like a big brother. When I look at a video of Niall [Horan] playing the stadium to a radio show or see Harry [Styles] stood next to Tom Hardy, I mean come on — it’s amazing!” Louis says. “I just feel really, really proud. It’s real nice.”

Sunday marked the seven-year anniversary of when One Direction officially came together as a band.

