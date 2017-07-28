Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha among Teen Choice Awards performers

By Music News Group

FoxThe first round of performers for the Teen Choice Awards has been announced.

Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha will be hitting the stage to perform their new single, “Back to You.”

Clean Bandit will also be on deck to perform their Teen Choice-nominated song “Rockabye,” as well as their new single “Symphony” featuring Zara Larsson. The latter performance will be backed by the Santa Monica High School’s Samohi Orchestra students.

Additional musical performances will be announced soon.

The Teen Choice Awards air live Sunday, August 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

